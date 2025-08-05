(Scene: The grand Curia Julia in Rome, under the reign of Emperor Decius. The air is thick with incense and toga sweat. Emperor Decius paces before senators, including the pompous Senator Maximus and the sly Senator Flavius, who are munching on olives and grapes, because what else do Romans do? A bust of Jupiter glares from the corner. The debate about the pesky Christian sect has reached a fever pitch.)

Emperor Decius: (slamming his fist on a marble table, splashing wine) By Jupiter’s beard, senators! This Jesus problem is out of control! Dead for over two centuries, yet his cult spreads like wildfire in a dry Forum! Not just Jews and plebs, but now elite Romans? Senator Lucius’ wife skipped the Bacchanalia to pray in a damp cave! What do we do with these Christians?

Senator Maximus: (waving a scroll, olive pit stuck in his beard) Noble Caesar, this Jesus preached love and meekness – pfft! No gladiators, no conquests, just fish graffiti! Even Tribune Gaius sold his villa to feed the po…