There are moments in life that effortlessly etch themselves into our memories, refusing to fade. One such moment unfolded during a routine call from Phoenix Children’s Hospital. I was tasked with photographing the launch of their revamped emergency center—a standard assignment, or so I thought. What followed was an encounter with a little boy that profoundly altered my perspective on life.

While mingling through the bustling crowd, my attention was captured by a little boy being pulled around in a wagon by his grandfather. As I crouched down to take his photo, I was greeted with a radiant smile from the child—a gleam of joy juxtaposed against his grandfather’s face, etched with the weariness and worries of life. Despite the demands of the day and capturing nearly 1,200 images, that brief interaction stayed with me.