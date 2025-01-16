Isn't it funny how certain moments in life slowly unfold their true significance over time? Back in the summer of 2015, on an ordinary Saturday morning, I found myself wandering the darker streets of downtown Phoenix. There, I ran into Willy, a man whose story has since become a lasting reminder for me about faith, logic, and how deeply we're all connected.

Willy was a veteran still battling the hidden scars of war. He didn't have much by society's standards—just an old backpack and a weathered Bible. Yet, despite his simple life, Willy had a warmth that lit up the gloomy alley—a gentle nudge telling me that true wealth isn’t measured by what you own. Here’s the twist: Even though his life seemed filled with sadness, Willy’s spirit thrived on faith so strong it celebrated the idea of a ‘Nobody’ who was still very much a ‘Somebody’ in God’s eyes.

As I look back on that encounter, I recall the song "Nobody" by Casting Crowns. Its melody speaks to our search for purpose in a chaotic world,…