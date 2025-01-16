A Story of Meeting 'Nobody'
Another Intersection of Logic and Faith
Isn't it funny how certain moments in life slowly unfold their true significance over time? Back in the summer of 2015, on an ordinary Saturday morning, I found myself wandering the darker streets of downtown Phoenix. There, I ran into Willy, a man whose story has since become a lasting reminder for me about faith, logic, and how deeply we're all connected.
Willy was a veteran still battling the hidden scars of war. He didn't have much by society's standards—just an old backpack and a weathered Bible. Yet, despite his simple life, Willy had a warmth that lit up the gloomy alley—a gentle nudge telling me that true wealth isn’t measured by what you own. Here’s the twist: Even though his life seemed filled with sadness, Willy’s spirit thrived on faith so strong it celebrated the idea of a ‘Nobody’ who was still very much a ‘Somebody’ in God’s eyes.
As I look back on that encounter, I recall the song "Nobody" by Casting Crowns. Its melody speaks to our search for purpose in a chaotic world,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sergio DeSoto to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.