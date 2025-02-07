In the ongoing discourse of sanctity and reason, we often find ourselves navigating the complex interweaving of theology and modern church practices. Even pastors who do not strictly adhere to Reformed theological doctrines, such as total depravity and limited atonement, frequently draw on the foundational philosophies of thinkers like Augustine and Calvin. This paradox presents a compelling conundrum: one can become deeply engaged in debates defending or opposing Reformed theology, yet these arguments often miss the true core issues.

It’s intriguing to meet individuals who deem themselves authoritative purely based on academic credentials. As some cynically phrase it, they are “cemetery school graduates,” motivated to defend positions within theological discourse. However, what these factions often overlook is a fundamental truth: the early church was neither Calvinist, Arminian, Baptist, Lutheran, nor Presbyterian. These denominational distinctions arose from a common origin—a faith …