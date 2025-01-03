copyright: Sergio DeSoto. All rights reserved.

A decade passes in a flash, yet a moment can last forever.

A few years back, I found myself at the 97th birthday celebration of a close friend, a legendary figure in the history of Phoenix, joined by notable personalities such as Trent Franks. As expected, Trent engaged everyone, capturing moments and rallying support through photographs and small talk. Yet, amidst the chatter, something he said struck a chord within me. “A decade passes in a flash, yet a moment can last forever.” Since that encounter, I’ve embraced the mission of capturing special moments, ensuring they endure beyond the flicker of time.

This journey has been transformative, teaching me to become keenly aware of the simple beauty that surrounds us every day. I’ve adopted a new practice: journaling daily. By keeping track of ideas, encount…