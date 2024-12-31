copyright Sergio DeSoto - all rights reserved

For quite some time, I have been taking photographs of the old and forgotten. This practice serves as a mode of therapy for me—a subtle calmness unfolds when I am alone and entirely focused on capturing the best representation of overlooked and under-appreciated architecture. Recently, a trip into the heart of South Phoenix left an indelible mark on my soul, transforming what is typically a solitary expedition into a profound encounter with humanity.

On that particular morning, armed with coffee and my camera, I drove slowly through the low-income inner city of the Valley of the Sun. I was aware of the stereotypes that surround economically depressed areas, and I approached my work with a blend of caution and curiosity. As I walked the perimeter of a rundown hotel, I caught sight of a young man standing near …