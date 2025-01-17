In our relentless, over-engaging, high-speed society flooded with an overload of varying opinions and beliefs, critical thinking emerges as a guiding light for those navigating their faith. Recently, I picked up Joel Richardson’s intriguing book, When a Jew Rules the World. Let me tell you, this wasn’t just another addition to my bookshelf; it was a profound eye-opener that underscored the importance of discerning truth, especially in a time when misinformation can easily lead us astray.

At its core, critical thinking is about examining information carefully and logically. It encourages us to question what we hear and dig deeper for understanding rather than simply accepting things at face value. This method mirrors the approach of the Bereans in Acts 17:11, who were praised for their eagerness to listen to teachings while diligently verifying those teachings against Scripture. They engaged with the content, seeking truth in their exploration.