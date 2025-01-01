copyright Sergio DeSoto - all rights reserved

A few years back, a project for my consulting firm took me to the sacred land of Hidden Springs, located just west of Tuba City, Arizona. The rights to its land were negotiated long ago from the Navajo Nation by the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe. What began as just another day in the office—taking photos for a new website I was developing for the tribe—quickly transformed into a profound journey of discovery and connection.

As I ventured to the heart of the tribe’s homeland, I reminded myself to keep my perspective open. Life has a way of bestowing special moments upon us when we least expect them—often during the most mundane tasks. This particular trip was no exception.

Upon arrival, I had the joy of reconnecting with two of the youngest members of the tribal community. Over time, they have become dear friends; every visit to the tribal government offices feels…