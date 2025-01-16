Copyright: Sergio DeSoto. All rights reserved.

on May 29th, 2015 I received a call from a colleague asking me to go with him to a potential protest at a mosque in Phoenix. With a mix of curiosity and responsibility, I gathered my gear and headed in that direction. Upon arrival, I found the scene supercharged with emotion. The mosque was surrounded by a heavy police presence in riot gear, and groups of passionate individuals were expressing their viewpoints—some with anger, others with fervent belief.

As a photographer, I approached the event with a commitment to neutrality. My objective was not to influence the narrative or to assert my opinion, but simply to document what unfolded before me. The diversity of voices was striking: revolutionaries clad in military garb stood alongside religious zealots, from street preachers to hippies singing hymns. Among them was a determined group of Muslims; their presence was measured and conscientious, fostering dialogue rather than discord.

