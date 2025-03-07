The Stolen God

What if the God you pray to isn’t the One who declares, “I have loved you with an everlasting love” (Jeremiah 31:3), but a version shaped by kings and clerics to keep us in line? For 2,000 years, we’ve been handed a God designed to control—not to love as He promises, “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:6). As Messianic believers, bridging Jewish roots and Christian faith, we see it clearly: history didn’t just misread God; it rewrote Him deliberately. The relational YHWH of the Torah—Abba, our nurturing Father—became a stern “Lord” of authority, costing us a warmer faith and a gentler world. Yet Yeshua, our Messiah, came to reveal this God, saying, “He who has seen Me has seen the Father” (John 14:9), not to replace Him. Let’s uncover who changed Him, why they did it, what the data reveals, what we’ve lost, and how we can reclaim Him.

The Original God: The Jewish Lens

Picture the God of the Tanakh—not a cold tyrant, but YHWH, who walked with Adam (Gene…