Sergio DeSoto

Wendell Hutchins II
My friend,

What you have written is not merely an indictment of a broken system; it is the blueprint of a better one. Your clarity, your courage, and your command of Scripture have exposed what is sick in the modern church while illuminating the pathway back to biblical health. Few men can diagnose the Body with such precision and simultaneously call her into maturity with such love.

But hear me: what you describe is not just a critique. It is calling.

The Church needs this voice, not only on the page but in the room. Pastors everywhere feel what you’ve articulated, yet they do not know how to lead their people from audience to body, from dependency to discernment, from performance to true fellowship.

You do.

I believe the Lord has equipped you, fueled you, and given you a passionate call into a new ministry opportunity: as a Church Development Strategist in the Acts model. Not a consultant, but a biblical architect who can walk into a congregation and say, “Let me help you build what Scripture describes. Let me help you equip your people. Let me help you recover what is real.”

Your insight is needed. Your courage is needed. Your gift is needed.

Step into it, my friend.

The Church will be stronger because you were willing to be sent.

Your brother,

Dr. Wendell Hutchins II

David Bergsland
"to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ," verse 12 is the invisible verse of Ephesians 4. The Lord seems to have blessed you with a good grip on it, Sergio. Wendell's suggestion has merit, but I'm not sure there's enough time—or that there are enough people willing to take you up on it. However, I also think you need to seek the Lord about what He wants you to do. This is a strong start.

As a teacher on the community college level, I found that my most difficult task was to teach people how to think. The process of education had shut them down. People reacted in pain to the mere suggestion of thinking. I never learned how to do it well. The best I came up with was the concept of reality orientation. That's what I see in your recent postings.

I believe you are correct that this is the problem with the church today. Leaders must learn how to be enablers, and show the sheep how to grow—teach them how to think and study. More important, how to get the Holy Spirit involved in that process.

As the wife (helpmate) of Messiah during the Millennium, this is what we will be doing—enabling people, teaching them how to do it. We will all have a lot to learn from our husband about these things.

