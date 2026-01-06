Sergio DeSoto

Discussion about this post

Teresa Gambler
4h

My first comment is to express my gratitude for your clarification of the text, using tovot. This is much more useful in understanding the emotion behind the action.

1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
Wendell Hutchins II
4h

Sergio, thank you for publishing this.

I thrill at how you have rendered Genesis 6 with a rare combination of reverence and nerve: reverence for what the text actually says, and nerve enough to refuse the modern addiction to spectacle. You have managed to honor the spiritual, supernatural realm without allowing it to become an escape hatch from the Word's revelatory burden.

What I find so relevant in your study, and frankly prescient for our moment, is your insistence that Scripture’s moral architecture is often more confronting than our Christianized 'mythologies.'

Your expertise in tracing the Torah’s cadence, "they saw," "they desired," "they took," and you showed us how private appetite becomes public policy when power baptizes entitlement. That is not merely an ancient problem. That is a diagnostic of how civilizations collapse when “men of name” become the measure of what is right.

I also love the way you encourage the reader to make certain that the text need not become more entertaining to feel “deep.” In an age where celebrity is treated as moral authority, where might is confused with righteousness, and where desire is routinely recast as virtue, this reading sounds with warning, because it is.

Thank you for encouraging us to read Genesis 6 without fog and fear. You did not shrink from the supernatural; you just refused to let sensationalism eclipse the Holy Spirit’s intended thrust: God is grieved when the world rewards predation, and God will act.

Shalom v’shalvah, my brother.

Wendell Hutchins II

1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
