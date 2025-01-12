Reimagining Divine Authority: A Challenge to Modern Theology’s Understanding of Hierarchy and Relationship
This provocative piece challenges modern theologians to reevaluate the implications of hierarchical structures in faith communities, urging a return to the egalitarian principles embodied in scripture
In our fast-paced world of tangled connections—where social media often blurs the lines of sincere interaction—understanding the nature of our relationships becomes paramount. Drawing on the principles of renowned psychologist Alfred Adler, we can dissect our interactions into three distinct categories: vertical, hierarchical, and horizontal. As we navigate these dynamic relational frameworks, we find a thoughtful synergy between the principles of sound logic and the profound depths of spiritual truth.
Sergio DeSoto is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Understanding Adler’s Relationships
1. The Vertical Relationship
Defined by Adler, a vertical relationship encapsulates a scenario where one party holds dominion over another. In this dynamic, authority and power take precedence, often leading to the objectification of individuals rather than appreciating their inherent value. This vertical nature indicates…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sergio DeSoto to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.