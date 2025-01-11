AI. man reading and thinking by window

In an era where theological debates often ignite fervent discussions, I find myself a humble navigator through the intricate labyrinth of faith and logic. Who am I to grapple with such profound themes? A layman, yes, without the formal theological training that so many herald as the foundation for understanding God’s work. Nevertheless, through a decade spent engaging with the homeless and witnessing the struggles of mental illness, I have unearthed profound insights about humanity, love, and the divine that compel both a reflection on logic and faith, inviting us to reconsider our perspectives.

At the heart of many theological discourses lies the acronym TULIP, representing a system of beliefs that hints at man’s total depravity, God’s unfathomable election, the limits of atonement, the irresistibility of grace, and the perseverance of the saints. Yet, as I delve into the essence of this doctrine, I wrestle with its implications. Is it not troubli…