The doctrine of Total Depravity, a core tenet of Reformed theology as articulated by John Calvin, posits that every component of human nature is tainted by sin from birth as a result of Adam’s fall. This perspective challenges us to grapple with the implications of inherent human sinfulness on our moral structures and societal norms. However, when scrutinized under the light of Scripture, this doctrine also urges us to reflect on the redemptive potential inherent in choice, agency, and divine grace.

In real-world contexts, this exploration becomes even more complex when we consider individuals with mental illnesses who cannot make decisions as others might and who have committed heinous crimes. Their situations compel us to reconsider how we define choice, culpability, and the nature of evil itself.

Understanding Total Depravity

The concept of Total Depravity originates from a theological interpretation of human nature as fundamentally flawed. Romans 3:23 states, “For all have sinned and…