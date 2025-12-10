Sergio DeSoto

There are times in every generation when God raises a voice, not to echo the comfort of the age, but to confront its idols. When I first read Sergio DeSoto’s The Gospel Manifesto, my spirit bore witness that this is such a voice and such a moment.

What Sergio has written cuts directly to the beating heart of Western Christianity’s most cherished idol: the counterfeit gospel; the golden calf forged in the fires of convenience, comfort, emotionalism, and decisionism. It is the chief idol in the idol factory of the modern religious heart. Under its shadow, millions have been lulled into a lukewarm stupor, convinced they are safe while remaining untransformed, unsubmitted, and unchanged.

Sergio smashes that idol with the precision of a theologian and the fearlessness of a prophet.

He names what few dare to name:

The modern “gospel” is not the Gospel of Jesus (Yeshua).

It demands nothing.

It forms no one.

It saves no one.

It strips the Church of urgency, blinds her to the realities of judgment, and makes hell seem distant, extinct, and irrelevant. In that vacuum, easy-believism comforts multitudes into a lukewarm abyss.

But what Sergio restores in its place is the Gospel that once turned empires upside down.

He retrieves the message Yeshua actually preached: the Gospel of the Kingdom, the Gospel of covenant, the Gospel of allegiance, the Gospel of Torah written on the heart by the Spirit, the Gospel that demands repentance and produces transformation, the Gospel that births sons rather than spectators.

His writing is Hebraic, apostolic, and unyieldingly clear.

And Sergio says what must be said: The reign of God has arrived.

Repent.

Return.

Be baptized into Jesus.

Be made whole—not by the restoration of Adam’s fallen seed, but by the New Birth into the Last Adam, Jesus Christ, thus entering His New Covenant.

This is not rhetoric. This is the Gospel.

Sergio’s exposition exposes the sickness of the modern message and prescribes the only cure: a return to Jesus' (Yeshua, and every Apostle) own proclamation. His words are surgical. His clarity is refreshing. His courage is rare.

As one who has preached the Gospel for more than four decades, I can say with conviction:

This manifesto is necessary.

It is timely.

It is true.

And it deserves to be heard in every pulpit in America.

I am thinking of confirming Sergio's work, a masterpiece of prophetic analysis and theological revelation, through an extended exploration of its covenantal, Hebraic, and prophetic force. Sergio, if you'd like to have that, I can email you that for your consideration:

Reader, I trust you will read this manifesto with an open heart.

Let it confront you.

Let it call you.

Let it awaken you.

And let it draw you back to the Gospel that saves, sanctifies, and makes whole.

With honor and profound respect,

Dr. Wendell Hutchins II

