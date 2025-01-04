Copyright: Sergio DeSoto. All rights reserved.

As I continue to navigate the intricacies of life and my professional journey at the consulting firm I started in 2006, I’ve been graced with invaluable insights—not merely from the confines of boardrooms and business strategy, but through profoundly human encounters that teach and often transform. The realization that I am no better than anyone else stands as one of the most pivotal lessons from these experiences. It’s an understanding gained not only through achievements and failures but profoundly through unexpected interactions that reveal the layers of the human spirit.

One such interaction was with Jeff, a man living in conditions that many might too readily judge or dismiss due to his homelessness. The candid conversation with Jeff provided a stark reminder of the consequences of our choices. He shared how prioritizing personal desires over familial responsibilities led to a cascading series of losses: his job, his family, and ultim…