A spoken-word stream that follows God’s promissory “I will” from Genesis through the prophets and into the New Testament, showing a single unbroken covenant storyline: God swears, God remembers, God fulfills in Messiah—and He does it without canceling the people He first addressed.
The Long River of “I Will”
A covenant trail from Abraham to Messiah—without erasing Israel
Dec 31, 2025
Sergio DeSoto The Counterintuitive Podcast
This podcast delves into the lessons drawn from personal and professional journeys, examining human nature, counterintuitive thinking, and the principles of adaptability for a richer, more fulfilling life. With a deep exploration of biblical topics, it offers thoughtful insights for navigating the complexities of existence.