The Long River of “I Will”

Sergio DeSoto The Counterintuitive Podcast

This podcast delves into the lessons drawn from personal and professional journeys, examining human nature, counterintuitive thinking, and the principles of adaptability for a richer, more fulfilling life. With a deep exploration of biblical topics, it offers thoughtful insights for navigating the complexities of existence.

