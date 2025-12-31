Sergio DeSoto

The Long River of “I Will”
The Long River of “I Will”

A covenant trail from Abraham to Messiah—without erasing Israel
Dec 31, 2025

A spoken-word stream that follows God’s promissory “I will” from Genesis through the prophets and into the New Testament, showing a single unbroken covenant storyline: God swears, God remembers, God fulfills in Messiah—and He does it without canceling the people He first addressed.

