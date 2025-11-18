Sergio DeSoto

Nov 18

I just finished reading my Bible, drinking my coffee, and eating my strawberry Pop Tart. I was in a good place. Now I'm fired up. My (former) Pastor really needs to read this. He is all about the bottom line. He goes up on the pulpit with his tithe envelope sticking out of the breast pocket of his sportscoat, and right after one of the ushers prays for the offering, he makes sure everyone sees him put his envelope in the collection plate. I was having financial difficulties, mostly due to my own doing, and I was not going to be able to make my mortgage payment. I asked my pastor if there was any chance of a loan, not a gift, a loan. His reply was, "sorry, we don't do that." A member of the church handed me an envelope that night and said he was in construction too, so he knew that work is cyclical and sometimes we need a little help. This was right after he had major back surgery and could barely walk. I would like to send this article to my pastor, but he blocked me from his email and his phone after I sent him your article about whether or not my pastor knows his bible. What a shepherd. I don't remember reading in the Bible when Jesus said, "Sorry, I don't do that." I don't ever remember reading in the words in red when Jesus said "Keep that person away from me because he doesn't agree with me."

David Bergsland
Nov 18

I've refused to even pursue tax-exempt status exactly for the reasons you mention. I believe many of our financial problems in the church would disappear if we gave up our corporate legal shenanigans. I have always been a simple tax-paying sole proprietor, by choice. I pay tithe on the gross income. The Lord promises to take care of us. Jesus even had a fish sent to Peter to pay the tax. Taking care of us means the taxes are covered also. Ask the Lord to be able to see these things clearly.

