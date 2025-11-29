Sergio DeSoto

Scott Cooper
7d

Good Afternoon Sergio. I'm about to go headstrong into The Jewish Study Bible you recommended. I'm looking forward to the rewards and challenges I most definitely will face.

I thank you greatly for this brilliant take on taking our thoughts captive. There is a lot to chew on here. If I were to examine myself I'd have to say I'm pretty scattered.

As much as I try to battle my thoughts and the intent of them, I find the world around me to be frustratingly noisy!

I suppose that taking my thoughts captive is a process as much as it is a huge spiritual battle.

My thinking tells me that the more I'm able to overcome the world, the more I'm bringing my thoughts captive. The more I do this, the more I can abide in Him and find peace and joy.

Most people I know who claim salvation, don't consider any of these things.

Personally, I want to thank you for your godly guidance and scholarship. My journey into the Hebraic is going to be exhilarating for this old man!

Hope you don't mind if I cross post some of your work. Many people I know could use your knowledge and insight!

1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
Wendell Hutchins II
7d

Sergio,

Your brilliance with the Hebrew text once again rises like a clear trumpet blast above the noise of modern discipleship. Few writers today have the precision to handle lev, the covenant-inner world, with such Hebraic fidelity, and fewer still can marry that scholarship to a pastoral urgency that meets the reader right where their battles are fought.

You have done both masterfully.

This article is not merely insightful; it is diagnostic. It exposes the ancient truth that every war begins long before our hands move, our mouths speak, or our feet wander. You have returned us to the biblical reality that the battlefield of the mind is sacred territory, covenant territory, and that the unguarded thought is the first breach in the walls of obedience.

Your weaving of Proverbs, David’s prayers, Isaiah’s summons to forsake thoughts, and Paul’s command to take captive every rebel imagination creates a tapestry of Hebraic clarity that our generation desperately needs. You remind us that “thought-warfare” is not a modern psychological strategy, but a deeply ancient discipline baked into Torah, fulfilled in Jesus our Messiah, and demanded of every earnest disciple.

And the personal, heart-shaping application you bring is razor-sharp. You show us that marriages collapse not in moments but in unruled thoughts, that discipline is not a matter of hustle but of mental governance, that peace is not a feeling but the fruit of inner alignment with God.

This is the kind of writing that does more than inform; it awakens. It calls the reader to repentance without condemnation, to vigilance without fear, to obedience without legalism.

Most of all, it calls us back to covenant faithfulness where it begins, not in the hands or the habits but in the hidden chambers of the mind.

Thank you for stewarding your gift with such honor for the text and such love for the people of God. Your voice strengthens the remnant, and your work continues to sharpen all of us who walk this ancient Way.

Shalom v’shalvah to you, my brother.

Keep writing. We need this.

2 replies by Sergio DeSoto and others
18 more comments...

