Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raju sambattula's avatar
Raju sambattula
Nov 7

That was such a powerful and deeply moving message brother Sergio Your words brought great understanding and light to the covenant story of God You’ve beautifully reminded us that the Bible is not a collection of separate stories but one living covenant from Genesis to Revelation rooted in God’s unchanging faithfulness to His people Romans 11:17-18 speaks clearly about this saying If some of the branches have been broken off and you though a wild olive shoot have been grafted in among the others and now share in the nourishing sap from the olive root do not consider yourself to be superior to those other branches You do not support the root but the root supports you That truth brings such humility to the heart and reminds us that we as Gentiles are not replacements but receivers of grace through the promises given to Israel Your explanation of the Scriptures being memory not mythology truly touched my spirit It reminds us that every page of the Word reveals God’s covenant love that never fails or changes as Isaiah 40:8 says The grass withers the flower fades but the word of our God will stand forever Brother from your teachings I am learning so much and I am sharing these truths with my congregation here in India We are studying the Word together and growing in the understanding of God’s covenant plan and His mercy toward all nations Please keep our ministry and our children in your prayers especially as Christmas is near We are praying to bless the little ones with small gifts and food so they may experience the love of Yeshua in a special way May God continue to bless your ministry with deeper wisdom and revelation and may many be drawn closer to the heart of God through your writings and teachings

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sergio DeSoto and others
Wendell Hutchins II's avatar
Wendell Hutchins II
Nov 9

A great, great word of truth! Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sergio DeSoto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture