To My Beautiful Wife,

As I pen down these thoughts, I’m filled with an earnest hope that my words resonate with the depth of sincerity I hold in my heart. Reflecting on my role as your husband, I am reminded of the vow I made before G-d to be your steadfast support, your rock. Yet, articulating my feelings, especially when challenges arise, has often eluded me.

Today, I strive to get it right.

First and foremost, I want you to know, unequivocally, that I love you with every fiber of my being. You are my world, my anchor. It’s crucial to me that you understand this love, especially in moments where I fall short. I take my failures to heart, knowing that your opinion is the one that truly matters. When disagreements erupt, my words often stumble, failing to convey the sentiments that should be uttered, those that nurture and heal. For this, I ask your forgiveness.

Your words carry a power beyond compare. They have the ability to lift or hinder my spirit in ways no one else’s can. When you …