What should a real church look like? Is there a definitive model for how church should function? This is a question that has baffled me for a long time. When I examine what the Bible teaches, it often appears that the contemporary state of churches in America diverges significantly from the models outlined in the New Testament. This dissonance between biblical principles and our current reality has driven me to explore the notion of church more deeply.

Let’s consider the concept of a “business model.” In the realm of organizations, a business model outlines the structure required for successful operations, identifying revenue sources, customer bases, and financial needs. Interestingly, churches also have models that dictate their operations, yet how closely do these models align with the biblical mandates we find in Scripture?

The Church’s Current Model vs. the Biblical Standard

The contemporary church model often revolves around attracting as many people as possible, utilizing tools lik…