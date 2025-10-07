Sergio DeSoto

Amy
Oct 9

Yes. Also Christianity has censored many of the writings of men they claim as spiritual fathers by either not publishing or editing out topics that do not comform to the Christian church consensus. I attended a university with a library of original journals and writings of many historically famous "preachers" or "pastors" from a couple hundred years ago. As a new believer in Yeshua with no church indoctrination or bias, although I primarily read the Bible, I was curious and read these old writings by spiritual and intellectual giants and discovered that for example Sunday and Christmas and Easter were not honored by them but considered pagan holidays, and that Saturday was considered the Sabbath. There were hand written sermons by people such as John Wesley on keeping the sabbath and on it being sunset to sunset on Saturday. These books could not be checked out but had to be read with gloves on in the attic of the university library. In my ignorance I decided to buy "best of" books by some of these preachers from a Christian bookstore and discovered the censorship. Thankfully I was attending a church that emphasized getting fed from the Word on your own, and never relying on someone else to tell you what it says, but know for yourself what it says. Hearing the sermon or teaching at church should only confirm to you what the Holy Spirit already showed you in the Word at home. So I studied Hebrew and became proficient enough to translate the scriptures myself and receive academic honors for it. There is no church or Messianic congregation or Hebrew Roots fellowship I have found in my region that is teaching this way and discerning the lies.

David Bergsland
Oct 7

The Truth is a joy. It's all about the Holy Spirit in us, writing the Torah on our heart. The institutional church is not Biblical. The priesthood of all believers erases the seminary-trained clergical elite. A spectator church is anathema.

