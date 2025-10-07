Dear brothers and sisters in Messiah,

Shalom.

I’ve written on this before, and at the time I was gentle. Too gentle, perhaps. I didn’t want to offend or push away those who genuinely love God but have been taught to protect a system that isn’t rooted in Scripture.

But the more I’ve studied, the more I’ve let the Hebrew text speak for itself, the more I’ve come to realize something that has turned everything upside down for me. We have built a faith that often honors our institutions more than it honors the Word itself. We’ve built pulpits where there should have been tables, titles where there should have been service, and doctrines that excuse our disobedience by calling it grace.

If we truly believe the Bible is the living Word of God, then we owe it more honesty than that.

Let’s talk plainly.

The Gospel did not begin in Matthew. It began when God spoke through Jeremiah and promised a covenant that would transform everything:

“Behold, the days are coming,” declares the Lord, “when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and the house of Judah… I will put My Torah within them, and on their hearts I will write it. I will be their God, and they shall be My people. No longer shall each one teach his neighbor, saying, ‘Know the Lord,’ for they shall all know Me.” (Jeremiah 31:31–34)

That passage is the foundation of the Gospel. It is not about abolishing the Torah but about internalizing it. It is God saying, “You will no longer obey because you are told to, but because My Spirit will cause you to.”

When Yeshua lifted the cup and said, “This is the new covenant in My blood,” He was not launching a new religion. He was sealing Jeremiah’s promise with His own life. His blood ratified the covenant that would write God’s instruction on our hearts.

The New Covenant doesn’t erase responsibility. It removes the middlemen.

For centuries, religion has thrived on hierarchy: priests, popes, pastors, denominations—all promising access to God through them. But Jeremiah said something revolutionary:

“No longer shall they teach each one his neighbor… for they shall all know Me.”

That isn’t rebellion against teaching; it’s an announcement that the Spirit would bring each believer into personal knowledge of the Father. The Spirit—the Ruach Elohim—would be the living Torah within us.

You don’t need a professional interpreter to hear God. You need His Spirit.

That is the point of Yeshua’s mission. He didn’t come to establish a clergy. He came to make every heart His dwelling place. When He cried out and the veil of the Temple was torn in two, God was saying, “No more separation. No more priestly gatekeepers. Come to Me directly.”

And yet, here we are again, stitching the veil back together.

Yeshua never said, “Join my new religion.” He said, “Repent, for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand.”

He didn’t build institutions. He restored covenant.

He didn’t introduce new theology. He revealed the heart of Torah.

When He said, “Do not think that I came to abolish the Law or the Prophets,” He meant it. In Hebrew thought, “fulfill” means to bring to fullness, to live out its deepest intent. Yeshua filled the Torah with Himself, showing us what it looks like when perfect love walks in obedience.

When He turned over the tables in the Temple, it was not just anger at corruption. It was a prophetic act announcing that religion had lost its way. When He healed on the Sabbath, He wasn’t breaking Torah. He was returning it to its original purpose—mercy, rest, and restoration.

Yeshua came to confront man’s systems, not to sanctify them.

Most pastors have never studied the Scriptures through Hebraic eyes. They’ve inherited a faith filtered through centuries of Greco-Roman philosophy and ecclesiastical tradition. Seminaries train men to master theology, not to understand Torah. They learn to build systems, not to uncover context.

So they preach what they were taught: that grace cancels obedience, that the Law was bondage, that Christianity replaced Israel. But that’s not Scripture. That’s tradition.

If they truly knew their Bible—the entire Bible—they’d know that Paul never preached against Torah. He preached against using it as a means of salvation, not against living it as covenant obedience.

Paul said plainly, “Do we then nullify the Law by faith? Absolutely not. On the contrary, we uphold the Law.” (Romans 3:31)

He called the Torah “holy, righteous, and good.” (Romans 7:12)

Yet this truth rarely finds its way into pulpits, because it undermines the very system that created the pulpits in the first place.

If every believer believed Jeremiah, if every believer took Yeshua seriously about the Spirit being their teacher, then the entire clergy model would collapse. The church would go from a hierarchy to a family again. And that’s the one thing the system cannot afford to lose.

The word “pastor” simply means “shepherd.” It was never a title of superiority. A shepherd walks with the flock. He doesn’t build a stage above it.

Yeshua said, “The greatest among you will be your servant.” But somewhere along the line, we turned servants into CEOs, prophets into brand ambassadors, and disciples into spectators.

We replaced the priesthood of all believers with a business model. We replaced spiritual maturity with attendance. We replaced covenant faithfulness with emotional experiences.

If a pastor truly understood his Bible, he’d stop measuring success by crowd size and start measuring it by obedience, repentance, and the presence of God.

The truth is simple, but it cuts deep: God doesn’t need religion.

He never has.

He gave us Torah, not to create denominations, but to show us what love looks like in action—love for Him, love for people, love lived out in obedience. He sent prophets, not to found institutions, but to call hearts back to covenant. He sent Yeshua, not to build a new system, but to remove man’s control over access to God altogether.

When Yeshua said, “It is finished,” He was not ending obedience. He was ending separation. He was ending the age of middlemen. He was saying, “Now you can come directly to My Father.”

And still, two thousand years later, we rebuild what He destroyed. We erect religious empires, call them ministries, and wonder why the Spirit feels distant.

Maybe it’s because we keep patching up the veil He tore.

The Bible is not a manual for church organization. It’s a covenant document between a faithful God and a people He loves. It wasn’t written to make some men powerful; it was written to make all men obedient.

Every believer has access to the same Spirit. Every believer is invited to walk in the same covenant.

We don’t need a priest to hear God. We don’t need a pastor to validate our call. We don’t need a denomination to legitimize our salvation.

We need the Spirit of the Living God writing His instruction inside of us.

That’s the essence of the New Covenant. That’s what Yeshua died for.

If your version of Christianity doesn’t reflect that, then it’s not the faith of the apostles. It’s the inheritance of empire.

This is not a call to rebellion. It’s a call to repentance.

We don’t need to abandon fellowship. We need to abandon false authority. We don’t need to tear down churches. We need to rebuild covenant.

The Father is not asking us for more services or programs. He is asking for hearts that tremble at His Word.

The question isn’t whether your pastor knows the Bible. The real question is: do you?

Because the same Spirit that raised Yeshua from the dead lives in you, ready to teach you, convict you, guide you, and empower you to obey.

That’s the invitation of Jeremiah 31. That’s the heartbeat of Yeshua’s mission.

He came to end religion’s rule over the soul and to restore direct communion between God and His people.

So when someone preaches “freedom in grace,” ask what kind of freedom they mean. Freedom from obedience—or freedom from bondage?

If grace makes us less faithful, it’s not grace. It’s deception.

The Word is calling us back. Back to covenant. Back to Torah written on the heart. Back to the simplicity of walking with God without needing a man to stand in the way.

This is the truth, and it cannot be ignored any longer.

With love and conviction,

Your brother in Yeshua

Scriptures for reflection

Jeremiah 31:31–34 • Ezekiel 36:26–27 • Matthew 5:17–20 • John 14:26 • 1 Peter 5:1–4 • 1 Peter 2:9 • Romans 3:31