In a moment captured by my camera, I saw a homeless man lying on a church sign in Glendale, Arizona. This image spoke volumes to me, prompting reflection far beyond the visual content. It confronted me not just with what I was witnessing externally but also with the deeper emotions and truths that lay beneath the surface.

What struck me was not merely the scene in front of me but the staggering reality that many who profess belief in the Scriptures often distance themselves from those who don’t meet a specific, frequently arbitrary double standard. This is a broader observation of Christian culture, not a commentary on this particular church. It highlights a disquieting irony: our standards can vary dramatically depending on geographical and social contexts.

In affluent areas, one might find an expectation t…