Sergio DeSoto

Mark Taylor
Nov 26

Sergio, I feel compelled to comment on this topic, not because I disagree with you, but rather to express my thoughts concerning it. I am a lay person that has had opportunity to teach. During one of my sermons I was accused of being an anti-Semite because I made the statement that the modern church should spend less time worshipping Israel and more time worshipping Jesus. For clarity I first want to point out that a Semite refers to a descendent of Shem (one of Noah’s sons) from which the Semitic languages originated. This would include both the Jewish and Arab peoples. Therefore if you are against the Jews or against the Arabs you would be technically an anti-Semite. As I read your article I was questioning its validity based on my understanding of the State of Israel. It wasn’t until I reached your disclaimer at the end that I was able to apply my seal of approval. Correct me if I’m wrong but here are my perceptions concerning that state. First, formed in 1948 by so called Zionists, it represents an effort by man to be god. To force the creation of Israel to force the Zionist idea of dispensational eschatology as taught by the Schofield Reference Bible onto the world. I believe that God is using the evil intention of men here for good in a manner similar to the way He used Joseph and his brothers. Next, the current state of Israel is inhabited primarily by Ashkenazi (Eastern European) Jews. There is a long history here that I must admit I don’t know enough about. To my understanding, the Ashkenazi Jews are primarily descendents of Japheth (Noah’s son) and not Semites. Lastly, I don’t believe there is a Jew alive today that can lay claim to their descent from any of the specific thirteen tribes (I include Levi) of Israel. Having said that, only God knows and somehow will identify 12,000 from each of the 12 tribes. I know that God has a plan and I trust Him for it. Please understand that I am not anti-Jewish. After all, my Savior is Jewish. I am simply trying to work out my salvation with fear and trembling. It is with great trepidation that I share these thoughts knowing the powder keg that has recently formed around the events in Gaza and Israel.

1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
Mary F Holley
Nov 26

Every time someone insults or attacks Israel or "all Jews" with generalizations based on the bad behavior of one or a few Jews, as if all were guilty, they prove once again that Israel is necessary for the wellbeing of all Jews everywhere. We see the same verbal behavior and widespread hatred, irrational accusations and conspiracy delusions that preceded the Holocaust. We think, how could people have been so deluded and hateful? Well now we know.

