He didn’t know I was Jewish.

The pastor stood behind the pulpit that Sunday and made a casual remark about how “the Jews killed their Messiah — and when they rejected Him, God raised up a new people, a new religion. They had their chance.”

The congregation nodded, some even laughed.

He spoke as if the story of redemption began in Rome, not Jerusalem.

Little did he care to mention that the entire first Church was Jewish — every apostle, every author of the New Testament, every voice that first declared Yeshua as Messiah.

I sat in the back pew, silent.

Not offended — broken.

Because I realized that the ignorance wasn’t malicious; it was inherited.

The Church had been taught a half-story — one that severed the Messiah from His roots and made His own family the villain.

And I thought, How can we claim to know Him, when we reject the soil He came from?

That day, something in me shifted. I realized that much of the Church doesn’t actually know who Yeshua is.

They know about Him. They’ve read the stories. They quote His words.

But they do not know the Man — His heritage, His covenant, His people, His identity.

We’ve been worshiping a portrait — not a Person.

Chosen — Not for Favor, but for Purpose

God didn’t favor Israel; He בָּחַר (bāḥar) them — chose them.

Not to elevate them above you, but to use them for you.

He set them apart as the vessel for His Word, His covenant, and His Messiah.

Deuteronomy 7:6–7 — “YHWH your God has chosen (bāḥar) you… because He loved you.” Romans 11:29 — “The gifts and calling of God are irrevocable.” John 4:22 — “Salvation is from the Jews.”

You worship a Jewish Messiah, read a Jewish book, and trust in a salvation that came through Israel.

So before you attack the people God bāḥar, remember this:

You are grafted into their root, not the other way around.

(Romans 11:18)

You can’t love the Lion of Judah while despising Judah.

To hate what God used to redeem you is to stand against Him Himself.

Lazy Hatred Masquerading as Discernment

And yet, believers share conspiracies about “the Jews” while quoting Jewish prophets.

They rail against “Zionism” while singing psalms written in Zion.

They curse Israel from the comfort of their pews, all while claiming to follow the King of Israel.

Whole ministries have built audiences by demonizing the people God still calls His own.

They splice together headlines, cherry-pick scandals, and call it “discernment.”

But brother — it’s not discernment. It’s lazy, inferior thinking dressed up in self-righteousness.

They share posts claiming “Israel is the new Babylon.”

They forward memes that say “the Jews run the banks,” or “the Jews are behind every evil in government.”

They repost clips from a monetized blogger, thundering about “the Zionist deception,” forgetting that without Zion there would be no salvation story at all.

They’ve confused journalism with judgment, and critical thinking with condemnation.

They’ve built digital pulpits on anti-Semitic clickbait —

preaching to algorithms instead of souls.

But here’s the truth:

Rockefeller corruption, Epstein’s depravity, Rothschild greed, media propaganda, Hollywood filth — none of that defines the covenant people of God.

Those are the sins of humanity, not the identity of Israel.

And when you take the filth of a few and smear it across an entire people —

when you label God’s chosen as conspirators, manipulators, or global villains —

you don’t sound prophetic.

You sound blind, bitter, and proud.

You sound like someone who forgot that the One you call “Lord” wore their bloodline, spoke their tongue, and kept their feasts.

Learn to separate sin from people, politics from covenant, and conspiracy from truth —

or you will find yourself standing on the wrong side of prophecy,

opposing the very God you claim to serve.

The Root You Forgot

Paul saw this coming. He warned the Gentiles:

“Do not be arrogant toward the branches… remember, you do not support the root, but the root supports you.” (Romans 11:18)

He foresaw a day when the nations would strip Yeshua of His Jewish identity —

when His name would be used to build kingdoms, not covenants.

When the Church would wear His crown while rejecting His bloodline.

And here we are —

A generation boasting against the very root that carries us.

Singing to a Messiah whose genealogy we’ve erased.

Preaching about the Kingdom while despising its King’s family.

Do You Really Know Him?

Think of the people you love.

You know their voice, their history, their scars.

You know where they came from and what breaks their heart.

That’s what relationship looks like.

Now ask yourself — do you know Yeshua that way?

Do you know His heritage, His customs, His language?

Do you understand the festivals He kept, the Torah He fulfilled, the people He wept over?

Or do you just know the version of Him that fits your culture?

The Christ without context, without covenant, without Israel?

Because if you don’t know His story, how can you claim to know His heart?

If you despise His family, how can you say you love the Son?

We say we know Jesus… but most believers wouldn’t recognize Yeshua if He walked into their church.

When He Returns

One day He will walk in again — not through the doors of your sanctuary, but through the gates of Jerusalem.

Not onto a stage of polished wood and LED lights, but upon the Mount of Olives, which will split beneath His feet just as Zechariah foresaw.

And this time, He will not come robed in Roman scarlet or the linen of mockery — but clothed as a Levite, radiant in garments of holiness.

He will be arrayed in white linen, spotless and pure — the vestments of the Great High Priest.

Over His chest will rest the breastplate of judgment, inlaid with twelve precious stones — each one burning with the color of covenant.

Ruby, topaz, emerald… sapphire, diamond, amethyst — every tribe represented, every name remembered.

The same tribes once scattered across the earth will gleam again upon His heart, because their King never forgot them.

Upon His shoulders, two onyx stones engraved with the names of Israel, bearing the memory of His people as He once bore their sins upon the tree.

Around His waist, the golden sash of righteousness; upon His brow, the holiness of YHWH.

And though the world will tremble, the light that shines from Him will not burn — it will heal.

He will not come to offer another sacrifice — He is the sacrifice.

The once-for-all atonement, the Lamb who fulfilled every shadow, every festival, every whisper of redemption.

On that day of His appearing, it will be the true Sukkot — the Feast of Ingathering —

when God finally dwells with man again.

He will stand as both Priest and Lamb, the Sukkot Lamb, tabernacling among His people, and the nations will behold the glory Israel was always meant to carry.

His tzitzit will brush the stones of Zion, the very dust from which Adam was formed.

The air will tremble with the sound of shofars, the voice of a million angels crying,

“Baruch Haba B’Shem Adonai!” —

“Blessed is He who comes in the Name of YHWH.”

The heavens will blaze with fire — not destruction, but revelation.

And as the light of His presence fills the city, He will turn His gaze toward the nations.

He will not speak English, Latin, or Greek.

He will speak in the language of His fathers — the holy tongue of covenant and creation.

And many who claimed to know Him will not understand a single word.

They’ll look upon Him and say, “Who are You?”

And He will answer, not in wrath but in truth:

“You never knew Me.”

Not because they didn’t believe —

but because they never cared to know.

They loved a borrowed image, not the living Son of David.

They loved a foreign gospel more than the covenant that birthed it.

Final Reflection

To know Yeshua is to know His story.

To love Him is to love His people.

To walk with Him is to embrace His covenant — not to replace it, but to be grafted into it.

You cannot separate the Redeemer from His roots or the Savior from His bloodline.

The One who died for you still bears the name of His people.

So before you speak against Israel, pause.

Look at your own heart.

Ask yourself — Do I really know Him?

Because when He returns, standing again in Jerusalem —

robed as the Priest-King, the Son of David, the covenant made flesh —

the question He will ask is not, “Did you believe?”

But,

“Did you ever know Me?” — Yeshua

Selah

Take pity, beloved, on those trapped in the cold confidence of supersessionism —

on the Calvinists and Protestants who forged a god in their own philosophical image,

cutting the covenant from its root and crowning reason as their redeemer.

They dissected mystery and called it theology.

They replaced obedience with theory and traded revelation for system.

They have inherited doctrines that exalt intellect above intimacy —

a gospel that speaks of grace yet forgets the people through whom grace came.

Woe to them, and mercy on them.

Pray that their eyes be opened, that they may turn and see the God of Israel —

not the abstraction of men, but the living Elohim who walks among His people.

May repentance find them, and truth rebuild what philosophy destroyed.

For the Holy One still whispers, “Return to Me, and I will return to you.”

Selah.

“And then I will declare to them plainly — I never knew you. Depart from Me, you workers of lawlessness — you who speak My Name yet refuse My Father’s will. You called Me Adonai, but your hearts were far from Me. You preached of grace while despising My covenant. You loved the story of redemption, but you never desired to know the Redeemer.” — Matthew 7:23 (Hebraic rendering, cf. Psalm 6:8)

May the shalom of our Abba guard you —

shalom v’shalvah.

Your brother in the Way,

Sergio

Footnote:

Nothing in this essay should be read as a blanket endorsement of the modern State of Israel, its political institutions, or its governmental actions. The covenant people of Israel described throughout Scripture are not identical to the contemporary nation-state or its leaders. Biblical Israel refers to a people formed by covenant, not a government formed by policy. Any critique of political behavior must be separated from the eternal promises YHWH made to the descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

My defense is of the covenant — not the geopolitics; of the people chosen for a purpose — not the decisions of a modern administration.