Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Bergsland's avatar
David Bergsland
14h

This is what the New covenant is all about. Our Messiah sent us the Holy Spirit to enable us to walk out the Torah. Ezekiel 36: "26 A new heart I will give you, and a new spirit I will put within you; and I will take out of your flesh the heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. 27 And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes and be careful to observe my ordinances."

The born again believer lives this out as He turns to the Lord and follows the lead of the Spirit. As Phil. 2:13 says, "He is in us both to make us willing and to make us able." That's the Good News.

Reply
Share
cynthia.j.hall's avatar
cynthia.j.hall
14h

The Old Testament is the New Testament concealed and the New Testament is the Old Testament revealed. I first heard that through Chuck Missler’s teachings

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sergio DeSoto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture