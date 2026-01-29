Sergio DeSoto

Dawid Roux
1d

Thanks Mr DeSoto

I live in Africa and can confirm that the church in Africa is probably strong enough to handle continental missions. That said, the foreign missionary is usually wondered at and finds access quite comfortably.

I would say, go to the Sahel, go to Sudan, to Comores. Sub-saharan is sorted. In South Africa we find that the nations of Africa are being sent to us and we minister to them here, where they are in the minority (especially Muslims).

I also go Missionairing and find your article on point and very practical.

Thanks for great work, always.

A brother in the Way.

Mitchell Collins
1dEdited

I wonder with people who go on worldwide mission trips if they have shared the gospel with their family and communities yet. That is free.

I also wonder what message are these people spreading? That part is never mentioned, and it isn’t obvious

