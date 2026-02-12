Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria Cardona's avatar
Victoria Cardona
7h

The section about collapsing Sheol, Hades, Gehenna, and the Lake of Fire into one flattened image was truly compelling. It emphasizes how easily language shapes fear without us realizing it. And your words on restoration is the point of the story, not fear rehearsal, resonated deeply. As a Catholic, I hold that judgment is real and serious, but I agree that the arc of Scripture moves toward God dwelling with humanity, not toward terror as the center of the gospel. I may not land in exactly the same place on every theological conclusion, but I’m grateful for the way you challenged inherited imagery and pushed readers back into the biblical text itself.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
Tyler Gordon's avatar
Tyler Gordon
15h

I usually read, but when they are longer, I listen. And this was a good listen! Thanks!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sergio DeSoto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture