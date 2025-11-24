Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kingsway Mission's avatar
Kingsway Mission
Nov 24Edited

This, in my opinion, is the root cause of the decline of the Western church of all flavors. Replacing the priesthood of all believers with a paid staff, supplanting the Word & Spirit as teacher & guide with credentialed influencers, thwarting the Gifts given to The Body for caring, serving, equipping & maturing with one another with ‘ministries’.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott Cooper's avatar
Scott Cooper
Nov 24

Love this so so much. I posture a question please. Yesterday I had someone reach out to me saying that they could not only diagnose the root cause of my wife's illness but could use me as a proxy for healing?

The only instances of a mediator I could find for healing came from Christ himself.

The point of my post was that some are not meant to be healed but may be serving a purpose of God.

I'd be overwhelmed if God would heal my wife but we've also found a degree of contentment just like the Apostle Paul did with the thorn in his side!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sergio DeSoto and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sergio DeSoto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture