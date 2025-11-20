Sergio DeSoto

Wendell Hutchins II
Nov 20

Sergio,

My friend, your article arrests the souls of students of Scripture. This is not an article to read; it is an article to be encountered. There are moments when a writer picks up a pen, and what comes forth is not commentary, but revelation. This article of yours is exactly that.

This article is written with such piercing clarity, such Hebraic honesty, and such covenantal precision that it becomes impossible to walk away unchanged. You have taken a passage that modern Christianity too often glances over and illuminated it with the fire of its original world. You refused to let sentimentality soften the Scripture. You refused to let inherited theology eclipse apostolic reality. Instead, you opened the text and let the text speak.

And it spoke loudly.

Your treatment of the Nazirite vow is brilliant. It dismantles centuries of theological distortion with one simple fact: you cannot take assess the spirituality of that vow without Torah, without Temple, without priesthood, without covenant obligation. You brought the reader face to face with the Paul who walked into Jerusalem not as a man above Torah, but as one who honored it. And you backed every claim with precision and textual honesty.

Your work is illuminating. It calls the reader back to Scripture itself, back to apostolic witness, back to the world Jesus lived in and Paul loved.

But the question you left lingering at the end is the one that took my breath.

If Paul had to prove he kept Torah, who would it be that would work to convince us that exemption is spiritual maturity?

That question thunders with mercy. It invites the modern believer to return to the ancient path.

Bro, this article is a gift. It is a clarion call for every serious reader of Scripture. It is an invitation to honesty, to humility, and to deeper obedience.

I honor you for writing it.

I thank God for your pen.

And I believe this piece will shake the dust off many minds and awaken a hunger to see Paul as he truly was.

Well done, you have served the Church well with this work.

— Wendell

David Bergsland
Nov 20

OK, I agree with what you have written.

However, I keep the Torah because the Holy Spirit has written it on my heart and He has changed me so that I normally keep Torah. If I try to do it myself, it's a horrid failure on my part every time. It's part of the character of the reborn as we mature. It's a major part of the New Covenant that Jeremiah shared. The heart of flesh replacing the one of stone.

These "Christians" you seem to be referring to do not seem like they are reborn, so I would class them as Churchians—i.e., unsaved.

In my 50 years walking in the Lord, I've never experienced so-called Christians like those you are talking about. Of course, my focus is on so-called believers who refuse to get baptized in the Holy Spirit. The heretical cessationists. So, I can't throw stones.

I just comfort myself with the truth that all doctrine will be gone within the decade (maybe a bit longer).

