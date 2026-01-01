Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Seeds Of Truth
AMEN! another fantastic message with which i fully agree.

while the primary reason why we are called “sheep” might certainly have to do with our drifting (something i had not considered in the past), i still cannot help but acknowledge the fact that sheep are very dumb animals. most animals created for food do seem to be on the unintelligent side as compared with many of those not created for food. this is not a hard fast rule, but it does seem to often apply.

so i believe there is some degree of truth to that aspect of the metaphor — especially when considering the vast difference between human “intelligence” and God-kind INTELLIGENCE. ;-)

regardless, thank you for pointing out this drifting aspect of the metaphor. if i use that in a future message to our congregation, i'll try to remember very hard to give you credit for it. ;-)

Godbless... 🙏🏼😎❤️♾️

