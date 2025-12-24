Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Cooper's avatar
Scott Cooper
3h

Dear Brother Sergio. Thanks to you and a few others, I've hopped off the depravity train for something that keeps our standing with God without being pathetic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Ortega's avatar
Kevin Ortega
7h

This is so good, thanks Sergio

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sergio DeSoto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture