Alright, picture this: Shabbat candles flickering like they’re starring in a cozy indie flick, bathing a Messianic Jewish family—me included—in a warm, golden glow. We’re whispering Hebrew prayers to the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, sealing it all with a heartfelt “Yeshua’s my guy.” This isn’t some dusty artifact in a glass case—it’s alive, kicking, and bursting with soul. I’m a Messianic Jew, tethered to the Messiah like a kite in a breeze, my roots plunging deep into Torah’s rich, earthy goodness. Then I watched The Way. Oh man, it’s this close to brilliance—truth tearing through like a lion on a skateboard—until it trips and faceplants. It tosses Jewish customs—Shabbat lights, Hanukkah vibes—like they’re yesterday’s leftovers. Really? I’m vibing with its heart, but that stumble hits me right in the feels. Worse, some Christians do the same, giving our candles and prayers the side-eye like we’re the quirky cousins at a family cookout. Come on, fam—why? We’re so close to getting…