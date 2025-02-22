In this final installment of our comprehensive examination of the TULIP doctrines, we turn our attention to the doctrine of Perseverance of the Saints—the culminating point of Calvin’s theological framework. Building upon our previous analyses of Total Depravity, Unconditional Election, Limited Atonement, and Irresistible Grace, this article critically examines how the concept of eternal security has shaped theological discourse and societal perspectives over the centuries.

As we have observed throughout this series, the societal implications of Calvinist doctrine extend far beyond theological debates, influencing cultural norms, social structures, and individual worldviews. The doctrine of Perseverance of the Saints, often simplified as ‘once saved, always saved,’ presents particularly complex questions about human agency, divine sovereignty, and moral responsibility in contemporary society.

This article aims to unravel the theological contradictions inherent in this doctrine while exp…