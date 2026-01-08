Sergio DeSoto

HEPHZIBAH יהוה ישוע Ἰησοῦς
HEPHZIBAH יהוה ישוע Ἰησοῦς
8h

Always connected the institution of the new covenant established in Christ's blood wit the Passover because Jesus himself said to his disciples "How I have longed to eat this Passover with you." The life is in the blood Leviticus 17:11 so when Jesus says to drink his blood is obviously metaphorically as blood is sacred and must not be infested into the human body Acts 15:29, he was saying if we are eating and drinking him consuming him, abiding in him, whom he is,his character, nature image likeness and faith, we then have his very life coursing in and through us. By the Lord, the spirit. whoever says he abides in him ought to walk in the same way in which he walked. 1 John 2:6

Even worldly people understand these concepts when they say inane things like I eat drink sleep TV. How is it then, those who say they belong to the living Christ Jesus cannot? Everything is a seamless red thread a tapestry woven beautifully together like the high priests seamless tunic that Jesus also wore and was cast lots over by the Roman soldiers, se another wonderful hidden treasure as Jesus is the true ad final high priest after the order of Melchizedek, from the beginning to the end the Alpha and the omega you will not find or grasp the wonderful hidden treasures revealed in the living Christ Jesus if you don't spend the time in knowing all the types and shadows revealed before from Genesis to Malachi. Yet truly these things are only illuminated and revealed when you spend time in holy intimacy with heavenly father, sitting at Jesus' feet and God's very own holy spirit whom by is grace will reveal these exquisite eternal priceless treasures that are far more valuable than inanimate money or objects! These are the many wonderful gifts and presents from our loving heavenly father and from Himself whom: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change. James 1:17

1 reply
Kingsway Mission!
Kingsway Mission!
10h

This article requires 2 cups of coffee, not ‘just the one’ that Sergio suggests.

1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
