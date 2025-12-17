Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OnceProdigal's avatar
OnceProdigal
19h

"Denominational identity often functions like a psychological immune system."

There's a gem....

I was reading an article this morning on how Dispensationalism found a home and became increasingly popular. This article goes much deeper, but the parallels are unmistakable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
16h

I don't usually speak with emojis, but these sum up this post: 🔥🎯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sergio DeSoto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture