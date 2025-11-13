Sergio DeSoto

Underwhelmed
Nov 15

What an awesome post, Sergio!! Thank you for this.

And what a sharp point that we need to let the Scriptures themselves answer all the questions and timing.🙏🏻🔥⚔️

It’s never been God’s character to airlift his people out of trials, but rather to bring us through. Like Noah and his family through the flood, Daniel through the lion’s den, Shadrach Meshach and Abednego through the fire, and Job through the immense suffering….

As Paul says, “we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance, character; and character, hope.”

And how else will we prove our deep love and devotion for The Lord unless we have the opportunity to suffer for Him and to stand for Him at all costs.

I really worry about those who

believe in the rapture because I think they are being set up by satan to face great difficulty completely unprepared. And the shock and disappointment that they aren’t whisked away will likely cause many to be angry and possibly fall away. I think this is one of satan’s grandest deceptions to derail people at the end of time. We need to pray for them.

I’m going to save your article to share with anyone I end up talking with about this.

I have a question for you regarding

Israel. I have come to the belief that Israel is not a geographical location, but God’s people, no matter where they may be. So I believe *we* are Israel. I think there is a grand deception regarding the current state of Israel which was just formed in 1948. And Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 both warn against those who call themselves Jews but are not Jews, but the synagogue of satan.

Where are you on this? (I’m new here so I’m sorry if you’ve already explained this!)

Sorin Turturica's avatar
Sorin Turturica
Nov 13

Brilliantly argued.

Going through tribulation doesn't mean we are abandoned to anguish. "Though a thousand may fall at your side, and ten thousand at your right hand, no harm will come near you. You will only see it with your eyes and witness the punishment of the wicked." (Ps 91) This sounds to me like a "great tribulation" and for those that make YHVH their fortress, their promise is NO harm. I believe this.

Also, Rev 20:4-6 speaks of the first resurrection of the saints who refused the mark of the beast of the tribulation and the second resurrection a thousand years later when everyone else will be judged guilty. "Blessed are those who take part of the FIRST resurrection." But Pre and Mid Trib theories falsely assume TWO first resurrections, one at rapture and the other at Christ's return when the tribulation saints are resurrected 7 or 3.5 years later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sergio DeSoto and others
