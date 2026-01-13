Sergio DeSoto

Cathy Colver Garland
3h

Question: What if you’re not dealing with a head-on declaration that God has replaced the Jews, but instead has preferred the grafted in branch to the root? I think that’s more of the implied level that I experience. Subtle jabs at Israel‘s unfaithfulness, pointing out the continued rejection of the Messiah, replacement of covenant language with gentile thought, reminders to lend our support to Israel because they need us, etc. Just this Sunday, a teacher told the congregation that we would be elevated to “kings and queens” so we could commune with God and that is what it meant “to rule and reign” with God, a clearly gentile understanding of what it means to rule and reign, not at all connected to Adam and Eve’s, original command to rule the Earth. I’m convinced that ruling and reigning looks more like farming than sitting on a hierarchy of never ending thrones.

Brian
3h

Excellent! Praise God for bringing us clarity and truth through your gifts Sergio.

