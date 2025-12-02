Sergio DeSoto

4d

The article you shared really speaks to an issue many believers feel but don’t always say out loud. A system, no matter how big or impressive, can never produce true disciples only Jesus can. The early church grew not because of structures but because ordinary men and women walked closely with Christ and obeyed Him fully Jesus never said, “Attend Me,” but “Follow Me,” because discipleship is not a program, it’s a surrendered life. The danger today is that systems can make people comfortable without making them Christlike. They create spectators instead of followers, consumers instead of servants, hearers of the Word instead of doers. James warned us about that when he said, Be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves”(James1:22). True discipleship requires daily dying to self, carrying the cross, loving sacrificially, and obeying even when it costs us something. Jesus said, By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another (John13:35). A system cannot teach that kind of love only the Holy Spirit can. And Paul reminded Timothy that real discipleship is relational and generational The things that thou hast heard of me… commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also (2Timothy2:2). The church today doesn’t need more machinery it needs more men and women fully yielded to the Lord, willing to walk the narrow path regardless of who applauds or who follows. At the end of the day, Jesus will not ask whether we supported a system, but whether we obeyed His voice, made disciples, and lived the life He commanded. May God help us to be the kind of disciples who reflect His heart and reproduce His life in others, not the kind who only fit comfortably into religious structures.

Brian
4d

Wow. Everything you write makes me think. Thanks Sergio.

