Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seeds Of Truth's avatar
Seeds Of Truth
8h

excellent article! for some time now, i had concluded that while God gives us His Word, which includes instruction in His Way, all religion is manmade. i pray more people will “come out of her” — BOTH “Babylon” AND “man's religions” — in these last days. Godbless your efforts in helping to wake up more individuals who continue to stumble in the darkness of this present and temporary world. 🙏🏼😎❤️♾️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
Brian's avatar
Brian
9h

Thank you Sergio! This rings so true for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sergio DeSoto
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sergio DeSoto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture