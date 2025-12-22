I’m not writing this to be “balanced.”

I’m writing it to be faithful.

Because something has gone wrong in modern religious thinking, and it’s no longer subtle. We are watching believers—well-read, articulate, confident believers—defend systems with more urgency than Scripture, protect men with more zeal than truth, and excuse moral confusion in the name of theological coherence.

That isn’t maturity.

That isn’t spiritual depth.

That is system-religion.

And Calvinism is not the disease. It’s an example.

Revelation keeps becoming machinery

Every “-ism” begins the same way.

God speaks.

People listen.

Truth is received.

Then humans do what humans always do: they attempt to stabilize what God intentionally left relational.

At first, the move looks responsible. We clarify terms. We organize ideas. We build guardrails. But Scripture never presents covenant as something meant to be finished. Covenant is lived inside—obedience paired with trust, command paired with dependence, clarity paired with humility.

Systems exist because humans find that unbearable.

So we finish what God did not finish.

We turn revelation into explanation.

Instruction into ideology.

Faithfulness into identity.

And once that happens, the system no longer serves Scripture—Scripture serves the system.

That is the fault line.

Why the religious world is full of massive, competing systems

This isn’t because God failed to communicate. It’s because humans struggle with open covenant.

Covenant demands:

obedience without full explanation

trust without total control

responsibility without guarantees

faithfulness without closure

Most people don’t want that. They want relief.

So systems multiply:

Calvinism.

Arminianism.

Roman Catholicism.

Eastern Orthodoxy.

Baptist confessionalism.

Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Mormonism.

Rabbinic Judaism.

Different conclusions. Same impulse.

Each system, in its own way, offers the same comfort:

“You don’t have to stand exposed before God anymore. We’ve explained Him.”

Scripture never authorizes that arrangement.

The shared DNA beneath all “-isms”

Let’s be precise, not petty.

Calvinism often tries to resolve the tension of divine sovereignty and human responsibility by systematizing decrees.

Arminianism often tries to resolve the same tension by systematizing human freedom and responsibility.

Roman Catholicism stabilizes authority through institutional continuity and sacramental mediation.

Orthodoxy stabilizes it through sacred tradition and liturgical continuity.

Baptist systems often stabilize it through confessions, boundary enforcement, and tribe-identity.

Jehovah’s Witnesses stabilize it through centralized interpretive control.

Mormonism stabilizes it by adding “new revelation” that claims to clarify the old.

Rabbinic Judaism stabilizes it through halakhic expansion and interpretive fences.

Different answers. Same psychological need.

Each system offers certainty where God demands trust, identity where God demands repentance, and explanation where God demands obedience.

And here is the part that should sober us: when a system becomes a refuge, Scripture becomes a tool. The text stops functioning as correction and starts functioning as ammunition.

That’s why the prophets keep thundering against religious performance without covenant faithfulness (Isaiah 1). It’s why Jeremiah exposes people hiding behind sacred institutions while refusing repentance (Jeremiah 7). It’s why Ezekiel condemns shepherds who feed themselves while neglecting the flock (Ezekiel 34). It’s why Yeshua confronts tradition that nullifies God’s command (Matthew 15; Mark 7). It’s why Paul warns about “philosophy and empty deceit” rooted in human tradition rather than Messiah (Colossians 2:8), and about self-made religion that looks wise but lacks power (Colossians 2:20–23).

Scripture is not allergic to thought.

It is allergic to replacement.

Rabbinic Judaism must be named honestly

This matters, especially from a Hebraic perspective.

The core of Judaism—Torah, covenant loyalty, repentance, mercy, justice, love of God and neighbor—is exactly what Yeshua taught (Deuteronomy 6:5; Leviticus 19:18; echoed by Yeshua in Matthew 22:37–40). He did not oppose Torah. He opposed man’s distortion of Torah.

He did not rebuke Moses.

He rebuked the layers built around Moses.

He confronted a religious structure that claimed to guard God’s instruction but had, in practice, replaced God with interpretation (Matthew 15; Mark 7). That is why His harshest words were reserved for experts, not pagans.

This critique is not new.

The prophets did it.

Yeshua did it.

Paul did it.

What changed was not the covenant.

What changed was man’s management of it.

Paul’s posture: no patience for system-replacement

Paul does not politely negotiate with system-religion. He rebukes it.

When Torah is turned into a mechanism of justification, Paul dismantles it (Galatians).

When tradition becomes a badge of superiority, Paul confronts it (Philippians 3).

When philosophy masquerades as wisdom while bypassing obedience, Paul exposes it (Colossians 2).

Why?

Because Paul understood something modern system-men routinely forget:

God is not trying to be mastered. He is calling people to be faithful.

Any framework that claims to explain God exhaustively—so that it always wins, always closes the question, always resolves the tension—has already crossed the line.

And this is where the Bible becomes painfully direct: attaching yourself to men, building identity around names, and dividing into camps is carnality dressed in doctrine. “I follow Paul… I follow Apollos… I follow Cephas” is not maturity; it’s spiritual immaturity (1 Corinthians 1:12–13; 1 Corinthians 3:3–7).

You may call it “high theology.”

Scripture calls it “human tradition” the moment it displaces obedience.

The historical warning: systems don’t disappear, they resurface

There’s a reason Calvinism keeps returning.

Not because it’s newly discovered. Not because it was lost and found. But because systems hibernate and resurgewhen the psychological conditions are right.

Even within contemporary evangelical commentary, the “New Calvinism” has been described as a resurgence after roughly a century and a half of relative eclipse in mainstream American Protestant life. I’m not treating that like a mystical cycle. I’m treating it like a diagnosis.

Here is what it tells us:

the need that a comprehensive system serves never went away.

When the church feels thin, when moral ambiguity rises, when shallow answers exhaust people, a strong system returns offering steel, certainty, and total explanation. It promises relief from uncertainty and complexity.

And the danger is always the same: Scripture becomes subordinate to coherence, and defending the man becomes confused with defending the truth.

The moral danger of closed systems

Now we have to be sober, because these aren’t harmless debates.

Closed systems don’t merely explain doctrine. They pressure conscience.

When everything must fit, moral clarity is often the first casualty.

History is plain. Across traditions, closed religious systems have been used to justify horrific outcomes—racial hierarchy, slavery, segregation, abuse, violence, silencing victims, blaming the oppressed. Not because Scripture teaches those evils, but because systems demand consistency even when conscience is screaming.

So hear this without softening: when someone says, “If it happened, God wanted it,” and applies that logic to rape, abuse, or oppression, he is not honoring God’s sovereignty. He is slandering God’s character.

Scripture never teaches that God’s ability to redeem evil makes evil good, necessary, or excusable. God is sovereign. Humans are responsible. Evil is still evil. The Judge of all the earth does right (Genesis 18:25). He hates injustice and partiality (Deuteronomy 10:17–19). He defends the vulnerable (Psalm 82:3–4). He condemns those who “call evil good” (Isaiah 5:20).

God does not need you to rescue His sovereignty by smearing His goodness.

Why Yeshua breaks every system

Yeshua does not offer a better framework.

He offers authority without closure.

He commands obedience without handing you a chart (Matthew 4:19).

He exposes hearts without resolving every tension (Matthew 23).

He speaks like a King, not an architect.

That is why systems hate Him.

You cannot systematize “Follow Me.”

You cannot reduce “You have heard it said… but I say” (Matthew 5).

You cannot control a Messiah who refuses to close every loop.

Yeshua is not anti-law.

He is anti-replacement.

What this really boils down to

Here’s the unflattering truth: most people don’t want to think. They want to be comforted.

Thinking costs something. It requires courage, patience, and responsibility. Comfort is easier.

Denominations and systems function like pacifiers. They soothe the anxiety of standing alone before God with an open text. They fill an identity hole. They offer belonging without wrestling.

And once the label becomes the refuge, people stop reading Scripture to be corrected and start reading it to be confirmed.

That is how man-made religion works.

Wake up

If you find yourself defending John Calvin as though his reputation must be protected, stop. Scripture warns against attaching yourself to men, building identity around names, and dividing into camps (1 Corinthians 1:12–13; 1 Corinthians 3:3–7).

Defending a man is not the same thing as defending truth.

If your first instinct is to preserve a system rather than submit to the text, your authority has already shifted.

That is why we write the way we write. That is why we keep pointing people back to Scripture itself—not curated interpretations, not confident personalities, not inherited grids. And if you haven’t read the companion article on the psychology beneath all this—why people gather around stylized leaders, why tribes feel safer than truth, why “discernment language” can become an avoidance tactic—read it next. These aren’t engagement pieces. They’re alarms.

So hear this plainly:

Stop outsourcing your conscience.

Stop letting confident men think for you.

Stop hiding behind “my tradition says” when God has already spoken.

Open the Book.

Read it like someone who will answer to God.

Ask Him for wisdom like Scripture commands (James 1:5). Trust Him rather than leaning on your own understanding (Proverbs 3:5–6). Walk humbly and do what is right (Micah 6:8). And then actually obey what you read.

Sit with the text until it challenges you—not until it comforts you.

Because the problem isn’t Calvinism.

The problem isn’t any single camp.

The problem is the human urge to turn covenant into a system so we can feel safe.

That safety is an illusion.

God is real.

And He is still speaking—plainly.

May the shalom of our Abba guard you —

shalom v’shalvah.

Your brother in the Way,

Sergio.

