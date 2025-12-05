Subscribe
When John’s Gospel Was Turned Against His Own People
Why an Intra-Jewish Witness Sounds Anti-Jewish in English – and What That Tells Us About the Church, Not John
Dec 5
•
Sergio DeSoto
24
10
5
The Branch and the Watchman
When Matthew’s “Nazarene” Reveals the Hidden Face of the Covenant
Dec 4
•
Sergio DeSoto
19
7
5
The System That Cannot Make Disciples
How Tradition, Denominations, and Pastoral Bias Hijacked the Bible in Plain Sight
Dec 2
•
Sergio DeSoto
25
13
11
November 2025
THE MIND THAT BOWS TO GOD: Why Taking Every Thought Captive Is the Real Battlefield of Faith
How the Hebraic vision of the inner life reshapes your discipline, your marriage, your work, and your walk with Yeshua
Nov 29
•
Sergio DeSoto
34
20
6
To Every “Christian” Who Despises Israel — Listen Carefully
You can’t love the Lion of Judah while despising Judah.
Nov 26
•
Sergio DeSoto
33
28
9
When Heaven’s Ladder Refused a Middleman
How Yeshua dismantles religious hierarchy and the kingdoms we build in His Name
Nov 24
•
Sergio DeSoto
19
20
8
Seeing with Hebrew Eyes: How Translation Changed John 3
A deep Messianic reflection on what the church lost in translation.
Nov 23
•
Sergio DeSoto
32
14
8
Why Paul Shaved His Head
Rumors, Vows, and the Translation That Rewired the Faith
Nov 20
•
Sergio DeSoto
19
15
4
The Night God Broke Me Open
A Letter on Covenant, Restoration, and Holy Surrender
Nov 19
•
Sergio DeSoto
26
11
6
The Mark of the Beast Is Already Here, and We Don’t Realize It
The Church doesn’t need a microchip to bear the mark...It already carries it in its bank accounts, boardrooms, and bulletins.
Nov 18
•
Sergio DeSoto
152
4
49
When Words Rewrite Theology: Rethinking “Old” and “New”
How Christian Vocabulary Reshaped the Story of God — and How Recovering Hebraic Language Restores It
Nov 15
•
Sergio DeSoto
29
29
16
The Rapture Reconsidered
When “Caught Up” Never Meant Taken Away: Reading Paul Through Hebrew Eyes
Nov 13
•
Sergio DeSoto
39
61
11
