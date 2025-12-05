Sergio DeSoto

Sergio DeSoto

Home
Notes
Life
Religion
Shop
The Scholar’s Table
About

November 2025

THE MIND THAT BOWS TO GOD: Why Taking Every Thought Captive Is the Real Battlefield of Faith
How the Hebraic vision of the inner life reshapes your discipline, your marriage, your work, and your walk with Yeshua
  
Sergio DeSoto
To Every “Christian” Who Despises Israel — Listen Carefully
You can’t love the Lion of Judah while despising Judah.
  
Sergio DeSoto
When Heaven’s Ladder Refused a Middleman
How Yeshua dismantles religious hierarchy and the kingdoms we build in His Name
  
Sergio DeSoto
Seeing with Hebrew Eyes: How Translation Changed John 3
A deep Messianic reflection on what the church lost in translation.
  
Sergio DeSoto
Why Paul Shaved His Head
Rumors, Vows, and the Translation That Rewired the Faith
  
Sergio DeSoto
The Night God Broke Me Open
A Letter on Covenant, Restoration, and Holy Surrender
  
Sergio DeSoto
The Mark of the Beast Is Already Here, and We Don’t Realize It
The Church doesn’t need a microchip to bear the mark...It already carries it in its bank accounts, boardrooms, and bulletins.
  
Sergio DeSoto
When Words Rewrite Theology: Rethinking “Old” and “New”
How Christian Vocabulary Reshaped the Story of God — and How Recovering Hebraic Language Restores It
  
Sergio DeSoto
The Rapture Reconsidered
When “Caught Up” Never Meant Taken Away: Reading Paul Through Hebrew Eyes
  
Sergio DeSoto
© 2025 Sergio DeSoto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture